When the UConn Huskies and Miami Hurricanes square off in their Final Four matchup at NRG Stadium on Saturday at 8:49 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Norchad Omier will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

UConn's Last Game

In its most recent game, UConn topped Gonzaga on Saturday, 82-54. Its top scorer was Jordan Hawkins with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 20 6 1 0 0 6 Alex Karaban 12 4 1 0 1 2 Adama Sanogo 10 10 6 0 1 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo is tops on the Huskies with 17.1 points per contest and 7.5 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 assists.

Hawkins averages 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Tristen Newton posts 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 37.5% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Andre Jackson posts a team-high 4.7 assists per contest. He is also putting up 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the floor.

Alex Karaban is posting 9.5 points, 1.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)