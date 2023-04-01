When the UConn Huskies and Miami Hurricanes play in their Final Four matchup at NRG Stadium on Saturday at 8:49 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Norchad Omier will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

UConn's Last Game

In its previous game, UConn topped Gonzaga on Saturday, 82-54. Its leading scorer was Jordan Hawkins with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 20 6 1 0 0 6 Alex Karaban 12 4 1 0 1 2 Adama Sanogo 10 10 6 0 1 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo leads his team in both points (17.1) and rebounds (7.5) per contest, and also averages 1.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Hawkins is putting up 16.3 points, 1.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Tristen Newton puts up 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson puts up a team-leading 4.7 assists per contest. He is also putting up 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the field.

Alex Karaban posts 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)