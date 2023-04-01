When the UConn Huskies and Miami Hurricanes play in their Final Four matchup at NRG Stadium on Saturday at 8:49 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Norchad Omier will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

UConn's Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, UConn topped Gonzaga 82-54. With 20 points, Jordan Hawkins was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 20 6 1 0 0 6 Alex Karaban 12 4 1 0 1 2 Adama Sanogo 10 10 6 0 1 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo paces the Huskies with 17.1 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, while also averaging 1.3 assists.

Hawkins posts 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton puts up 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson is tops on the Huskies at 4.7 assists per game, while also posting 6.4 rebounds and 6.8 points.

Alex Karaban posts 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)