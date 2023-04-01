Adama Sanogo and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:49 PM ET, when the UConn Huskies play the Miami Hurricanes in their Final Four matchup at NRG Stadium.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

UConn's Last Game

In its most recent game, UConn beat Gonzaga on Saturday, 82-54. Its leading scorer was Jordan Hawkins with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 20 6 1 0 0 6 Alex Karaban 12 4 1 0 1 2 Adama Sanogo 10 10 6 0 1 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo averages 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.3 assists, shooting 60.2% from the floor.

Hawkins puts up 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton puts up 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson is tops on the Huskies at 4.7 assists per contest, while also averaging 6.4 rebounds and 6.8 points.

Alex Karaban puts up 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.6% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)