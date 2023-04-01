Adama Sanogo and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:49 PM ET, when the UConn Huskies go head to head with the Miami Hurricanes in their Final Four matchup at NRG Stadium.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn's Last Game

UConn was victorious in its previous game versus Gonzaga, 82-54, on Saturday. Jordan Hawkins was its leading scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 20 6 1 0 0 6 Alex Karaban 12 4 1 0 1 2 Adama Sanogo 10 10 6 0 1 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo posts 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.3 assists, shooting 60.2% from the field.

Hawkins posts 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton posts 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 37.5% from the field and 36.8% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Andre Jackson puts up a team-high 4.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the field.

Alex Karaban posts 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)