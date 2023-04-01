Saturday's Final Four matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Miami Hurricanes at NRG Stadium at 8:49 PM ET features the Huskies' Adama Sanogo and the Hurricanes' Norchad Omier as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

UConn's Last Game

In its most recent game, UConn topped Gonzaga on Saturday, 82-54. Jordan Hawkins scored a team-high 20 points (and added one assist and six rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 20 6 1 0 0 6 Alex Karaban 12 4 1 0 1 2 Adama Sanogo 10 10 6 0 1 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo leads the Huskies with 17.1 points per contest and 7.5 rebounds, while also averaging 1.3 assists.

Hawkins is posting 16.3 points, 1.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Tristen Newton posts 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 37.5% from the field and 36.8% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Andre Jackson leads the Huskies at 4.7 assists per contest, while also averaging 6.4 rebounds and 6.8 points.

Alex Karaban puts up 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)