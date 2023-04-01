Saturday's Final Four matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Miami Hurricanes at NRG Stadium at 8:49 PM ET features the Huskies' Adama Sanogo and the Hurricanes' Norchad Omier as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn's Last Game

In its previous game, UConn defeated Gonzaga on Saturday, 82-54. Its leading scorer was Jordan Hawkins with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 20 6 1 0 0 6 Alex Karaban 12 4 1 0 1 2 Adama Sanogo 10 10 6 0 1 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo averages 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.3 assists, shooting 60.2% from the field.

Hawkins puts up 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tristen Newton is posting 9.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Andre Jackson posts a team-best 4.7 assists per contest. He is also posting 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the floor.

Alex Karaban puts up 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)