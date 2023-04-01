Saturday's Final Four game between the UConn Huskies and the Miami Hurricanes at NRG Stadium at 8:49 PM ET features the Huskies' Adama Sanogo and the Hurricanes' Norchad Omier as players to watch.

How to Watch UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

TV: CBS

UConn's Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, UConn topped Gonzaga 82-54. With 20 points, Jordan Hawkins was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 20 6 1 0 0 6 Alex Karaban 12 4 1 0 1 2 Adama Sanogo 10 10 6 0 1 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo puts up 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.3 assists, shooting 60.2% from the field.

Hawkins averages 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tristen Newton posts 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 37.5% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Andre Jackson paces the Huskies at 4.7 assists per contest, while also averaging 6.4 rebounds and 6.8 points.

Alex Karaban posts 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)