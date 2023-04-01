Adama Sanogo and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:49 PM ET, when the UConn Huskies go head to head with the Miami Hurricanes in their Final Four matchup at NRG Stadium.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup.

How to Watch UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

TV: CBS

UConn's Last Game

UConn was victorious in its most recent game against Gonzaga, 82-54, on Saturday. Jordan Hawkins was its top scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 20 6 1 0 0 6 Alex Karaban 12 4 1 0 1 2 Adama Sanogo 10 10 6 0 1 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo is tops on the Huskies with 17.1 points per contest and 7.5 rebounds, while also averaging 1.3 assists.

Hawkins is putting up 16.3 points, 1.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Tristen Newton puts up 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson leads the Huskies at 4.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 6.4 rebounds and 6.8 points.

Alex Karaban averages 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)