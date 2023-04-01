Adama Sanogo and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:49 PM ET, when the UConn Huskies match up with the Miami Hurricanes in their Final Four matchup at NRG Stadium.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

TV: CBS

UConn's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, UConn beat Gonzaga 82-54. With 20 points, Jordan Hawkins was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 20 6 1 0 0 6 Alex Karaban 12 4 1 0 1 2 Adama Sanogo 10 10 6 0 1 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo paces his squad in both points (17.1) and rebounds (7.5) per game, and also posts 1.3 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Hawkins posts 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton puts up 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 37.5% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Andre Jackson averages a team-best 4.7 assists per game. He is also posting 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the floor.

Alex Karaban averages 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)