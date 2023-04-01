When the UConn Huskies and Miami Hurricanes play in their Final Four matchup at NRG Stadium on Saturday at 8:49 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Norchad Omier will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup.

How to Watch UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

TV: CBS

UConn's Last Game

In its most recent game, UConn beat Gonzaga on Saturday, 82-54. Jordan Hawkins scored a team-high 20 points (and chipped in one assist and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 20 6 1 0 0 6 Alex Karaban 12 4 1 0 1 2 Adama Sanogo 10 10 6 0 1 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo leads the Huskies with 17.1 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, while also posting 1.3 assists.

Hawkins posts 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton posts 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson leads his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also posts 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Alex Karaban puts up 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)