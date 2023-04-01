When the UConn Huskies and Miami Hurricanes face off in their Final Four matchup at NRG Stadium on Saturday at 8:49 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Norchad Omier will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

UConn's Last Game

In its previous game, UConn topped Gonzaga on Saturday, 82-54. Its top scorer was Jordan Hawkins with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 20 6 1 0 0 6 Alex Karaban 12 4 1 0 1 2 Adama Sanogo 10 10 6 0 1 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo paces the Huskies with 17.1 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 assists.

Hawkins puts up 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton averages 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson posts a team-best 4.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the field.

Alex Karaban averages 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)