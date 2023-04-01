A Final Four battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) playing with a ticket to the National Championship Game on the line on Saturday at NRG Stadium. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 8:49 PM.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: CBS

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

UConn has a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Huskies are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 147th.

The Huskies record 6.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Hurricanes give up (71.9).

UConn is 18-4 when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, eight percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

This season, Miami (FL) has a 22-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.4% from the field.

The Huskies are the rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 141st.

The Hurricanes put up an average of 79.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.

When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 78.8 points, it is 20-3.

UConn Home & Away Comparison

UConn is putting up 83.3 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 70.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Huskies are ceding 63.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 65.8.

At home, UConn is sinking one more treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to when playing on the road (32.9%).

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison

At home Miami (FL) is putting up 83.4 points per game, 8.2 more than it is averaging away (75.2).

In 2022-23 the Hurricanes are conceding 3.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (69).

Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) knocks down fewer trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) as well.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 70-55 MVP Arena 3/23/2023 Arkansas W 88-65 T-Mobile Arena 3/25/2023 Gonzaga W 82-54 T-Mobile Arena 4/1/2023 Miami (FL) - NRG Stadium

Miami (FL) Schedule