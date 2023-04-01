A berth in the NCAA Tournament National Championship is on the line, as the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) meet in the Final Four on Saturday at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

In games UConn shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 14-1 overall.

The Huskies are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 147th.

The Huskies record 78.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes give up.

UConn has an 18-4 record when putting up more than 71.9 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, UConn is posting 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it is away from home (70.1).

At home, the Huskies are ceding 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than in road games (65.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, UConn has performed better at home this season, sinking 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage in road games.

UConn Schedule