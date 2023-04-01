The UConn Huskies (29-8) and the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will take to the court for a spot in the championship game of the NCAA Tournmanet on Saturday. UConn is favored by 5.5 points in the Final Four matchup, which tips off at 8:49 PM on CBS from NRG Stadium. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

UConn vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies' ATS record is 22-9-0 this season.

This season, UConn has won 15 of its 18 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Huskies, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

So far this year, Miami (FL) has compiled an 18-11-0 record against the spread.

The Hurricanes have not lost in three games this year when given odds of +200 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami (FL) has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2 Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147

Additional UConn vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests.

Four of Huskies' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Miami (FL) is 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

The Hurricanes have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

The Huskies record 6.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Hurricanes give up (71.9).

UConn has a 13-6 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

The Hurricanes put up an average of 79.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.4 the Huskies allow to opponents.

Miami (FL) has put together a 14-9 ATS record and a 24-6 overall record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0 Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-5 Away Record 7-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

