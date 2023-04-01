The UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will play on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament National Championship game. UConn is a 5.5-point favorite to win this Final Four matchup, which tips off at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS). The matchup's over/under is set at 149.5.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies are 22-9-0 against the spread this season.

UConn has a record of 15-3, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Huskies have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami (FL) is 18-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes have not lost in three games this year when given odds of +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (FL) has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2 Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147.0

Additional UConn vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Huskies have gone over the total four times.

Miami (FL) has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 6-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Hurricanes have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

The Huskies average 78.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes allow.

UConn has a 13-6 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

The Hurricanes put up an average of 79.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.

Miami (FL) is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall when it scores more than 64.4 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0 Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-5 Away Record 7-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.