The UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) play in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday with a chance to play in the championship game on the line. Sportsbooks have installed UConn as 5.5-point favorites for the contest, at which begins at 8:49 PM (airing on CBS). The matchup's over/under is 149.5.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

UConn vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies are 22-9-0 against the spread this season.

UConn has a record of 15-3, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

Miami (FL) is 18-11-0 ATS this season.

The Hurricanes have not lost in three games this year when given odds of +200 or worse on the moneyline.

Miami (FL) has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2 Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147.0

Additional UConn vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its last 10 games.

Four of Huskies' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Miami (FL) is 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have hit the over six times.

The Huskies average 6.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Hurricanes give up (71.9).

UConn is 13-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

The Hurricanes average 15.2 more points per game (79.6) than the Huskies allow (64.4).

Miami (FL) has put together a 14-9 ATS record and a 24-6 overall record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0 Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-5 Away Record 7-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

