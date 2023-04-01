A Final Four battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) squaring off with a trip to the National Championship Game up for grabs on Saturday at NRG Stadium. UConn is a 5.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament matchup, which begins at 8:49 PM on CBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

UConn vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Huskies have put together a 22-9-0 record against the spread.

This season, UConn has won 15 of its 18 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

Miami (FL)'s ATS record is 18-11-0 this season.

The Hurricanes have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline underdog of +200 or worse.

Miami (FL) has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2 Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147

Additional UConn vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

The Huskies have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.

Miami (FL) is 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Six of the Hurricanes' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The 78.8 points per game the Huskies score are 6.9 more points than the Hurricanes allow (71.9).

UConn has a 13-6 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when putting up more than 71.9 points.

The Hurricanes score 15.2 more points per game (79.6) than the Huskies allow (64.4).

Miami (FL) is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall when it scores more than 64.4 points.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0 Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-5 Away Record 7-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

