A chance at a national title is on the line as the UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) hit the court in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS). Oddsmakers have installed UConn as 5.5-point favorites to advance to the championship game. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

UConn vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies are 22-9-0 ATS this season.

UConn has a record of 15-3, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

Miami (FL) is 18-11-0 against the spread this year.

The Hurricanes have been a +200 moneyline underdog on three occasions this season and won every game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami (FL) has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2 Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147.0

Additional UConn vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

UConn has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.

The Huskies have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

Miami (FL) has a 6-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone over the total six times.

The Huskies average 6.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Hurricanes allow (71.9).

UConn has a 13-6 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

The Hurricanes put up an average of 79.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.

Miami (FL) has put together a 14-9 ATS record and a 24-6 overall record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0 Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-5 Away Record 7-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

