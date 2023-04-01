The UConn Huskies (29-8) will take the court against the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) for a spot in the NCAA Tournament National Championship game. UConn is a 5.5-point favorite to win this Final Four matchup, which tips off on Saturday at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS). The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

UConn vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Huskies have put together a 22-9-0 record against the spread.

UConn has a record of 15-3, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

Miami (FL) is 18-11-0 against the spread this year.

The Hurricanes have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline underdog of +200 or worse.

Miami (FL) has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2 Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147.0

Additional UConn vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Huskies have hit the over four times.

Miami (FL) has a 6-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its last 10 games.

The Hurricanes have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.

The 78.8 points per game the Huskies score are 6.9 more points than the Hurricanes allow (71.9).

UConn is 13-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

The Hurricanes put up 15.2 more points per game (79.6) than the Huskies give up to opponents (64.4).

Miami (FL) has put together a 14-9 ATS record and a 24-6 overall record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0 Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-5 Away Record 7-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

