The UConn Huskies (29-8) and the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will take to the court for a spot in the championship game of the NCAA Tournmanet on Saturday. UConn is favored by 5.5 points in the Final Four matchup, which tips off at 8:49 PM on CBS from NRG Stadium. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

UConn vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies are 22-9-0 against the spread this season.

UConn has a record of 15-3, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Huskies have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami (FL) has gone 18-11-0 ATS this season.

The Hurricanes have not lost in three games this year when given odds of +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (FL) has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2 Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147

Additional UConn vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 games.

The Huskies have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

Miami (FL) has gone 8-2 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have hit the over six times.

The Huskies put up 6.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Hurricanes allow (71.9).

When UConn scores more than 71.9 points, it is 13-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

The Hurricanes' 79.6 points per game are 15.2 more points than the 64.4 the Huskies allow.

Miami (FL) has put together a 14-9 ATS record and a 24-6 overall record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0 Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-5 Away Record 7-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

