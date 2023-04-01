The UConn Huskies (29-8) and the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will take to the court for a spot in the championship game of the NCAA Tournmanet on Saturday. UConn is favored by 5.5 points in the Final Four matchup, which starts at 8:49 PM on CBS from NRG Stadium. The point total for the matchup is set at 149.5.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

UConn vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Huskies have put together a 22-9-0 record against the spread.

UConn has a record of 15-3, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Huskies, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Miami (FL) has an 18-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline underdog of +200 or worse.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (FL) has a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2 Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147.0

Additional UConn vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

The Huskies have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.

Miami (FL) has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone over the total six times.

The Huskies record 6.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Hurricanes give up (71.9).

When UConn puts up more than 71.9 points, it is 13-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

The Hurricanes score an average of 79.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.4 the Huskies give up.

Miami (FL) is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall when it scores more than 64.4 points.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0 Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-5 Away Record 7-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

