A Final Four battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) playing with a trip to the National Championship Game on the line on Saturday at NRG Stadium. UConn is a 5.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament matchup, which begins at 8:49 PM on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

UConn vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies have a 22-9-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, UConn has won 15 of its 18 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

Miami (FL)'s ATS record is 18-11-0 this season.

The Hurricanes have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline underdog of +200 or worse.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (FL) has a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2 Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147.0

Additional UConn vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games.

The Huskies have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.

Miami (FL) is 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Hurricanes have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.

The 78.8 points per game the Huskies put up are 6.9 more points than the Hurricanes allow (71.9).

When UConn puts up more than 71.9 points, it is 13-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

The Hurricanes put up 15.2 more points per game (79.6) than the Huskies give up to opponents (64.4).

When it scores more than 64.4 points, Miami (FL) is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0 Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-5 Away Record 7-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

