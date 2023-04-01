A Final Four battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) squaring off with a spot in the National Championship Game on the line on Saturday at NRG Stadium. UConn is a 5.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament matchup, which tips off at 8:49 PM on CBS. The matchup's over/under is 149.5.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

UConn vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies have a 22-9-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, UConn has won 15 of its 18 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

Miami (FL) has an 18-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes have been a +200 moneyline underdog on three occasions this season and won every game.

Miami (FL) has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2 Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147

Additional UConn vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

UConn has gone 9-1 in its past 10 games, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.

The Huskies have gone over the total in four of their past 10 outings.

Miami (FL) has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-3 record against the spread during that span.

The Hurricanes have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.

The 78.8 points per game the Huskies score are 6.9 more points than the Hurricanes give up (71.9).

UConn is 13-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

The Hurricanes' 79.6 points per game are 15.2 more points than the 64.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.

Miami (FL) has put together a 14-9 ATS record and a 24-6 overall record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0 Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-5 Away Record 7-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

