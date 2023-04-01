The UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) meet in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday with a chance to play in the championship game on the line. Oddsmakers have installed UConn as 5.5-point favorites for the contest, at which begins at 8:49 PM (airing on CBS). The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

UConn vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies have a 22-9-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, UConn has won 15 of its 18 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

Miami (FL)'s ATS record is 18-11-0 this year.

The Hurricanes have been a +200 moneyline underdog on three occasions this season and won every game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (FL) has a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2 Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147.0

Additional UConn vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Huskies have hit the over four times.

Miami (FL) has a 6-3 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

Six of the Hurricanes' past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Huskies put up 78.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes allow.

UConn is 13-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

The Hurricanes put up an average of 79.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.4 the Huskies give up.

When it scores more than 64.4 points, Miami (FL) is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0 Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-5 Away Record 7-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

