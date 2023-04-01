The UConn Huskies (29-8) will play the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) for a spot in the NCAA Tournament National Championship game. UConn is a 5.5-point favorite to win this Final Four matchup, which tips off on Saturday at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS). The over/under for the matchup is 149.5.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies are 22-9-0 against the spread this season.

This season, UConn has won 15 of its 18 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

Miami (FL) is 18-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes have not lost in three games this year when given odds of +200 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami (FL) has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2 Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147

Additional UConn vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

UConn has gone 9-1 over its past 10 games, with a 9-1 record against the spread in that span.

The Huskies have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

Miami (FL) is 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone over the total six times.

The 78.8 points per game the Huskies score are 6.9 more points than the Hurricanes give up (71.9).

UConn has a 13-6 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

The Hurricanes' 79.6 points per game are 15.2 more points than the 64.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.

Miami (FL) is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall when it scores more than 64.4 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0 Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-5 Away Record 7-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.