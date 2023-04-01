A chance at a national title is on the line as the UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) meet in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS). Oddsmakers have installed UConn as 5.5-point favorites to advance to the championship game. The point total is set at 149.5 in the matchup.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

UConn vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Huskies have put together a 22-9-0 record against the spread.

This season, UConn has won 15 of its 18 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Huskies have a 71.4% chance to win.

Miami (FL) has an 18-11-0 record against the spread this year.

The Hurricanes have been a +200 moneyline underdog on three occasions this season and won every game.

Miami (FL) has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2 Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147.0

Additional UConn vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

UConn has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Huskies have gone over the total four times.

Miami (FL) is 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.

Six of the Hurricanes' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Huskies score 78.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes give up.

UConn is 13-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

The Hurricanes' 79.6 points per game are 15.2 more points than the 64.4 the Huskies give up.

Miami (FL) is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall when it scores more than 64.4 points.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0 Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-5 Away Record 7-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

