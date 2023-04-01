The UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will hit the court on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament National Championship game. UConn is a 5.5-point favorite to win this Final Four matchup, which tips off at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS). The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

UConn Betting Records & Stats

In 12 games this season, UConn and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points.

The average total in UConn's contests this year is 143.2, 6.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Huskies have put together a 22-9-0 record against the spread.

UConn has won 21, or 77.8%, of the 27 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, UConn has won 15 of its 18 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from UConn, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2 Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

Four of Huskies' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Huskies score 6.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Hurricanes give up (71.9).

UConn is 13-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0 Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-5 Away Record 7-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

