Saturday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (1-0) against the San Francisco Giants (0-1) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6--0 in favor of the Yankees, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on April 1.

The Yankees will call on Clarke Schmidt against the Giants and Alex Cobb.

Yankees vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

Yankees vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 6, Giants -1.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees entered a game as favorites 148 times last season and won 92, or 62.2%, of those games.

Last season, New York won 75 of its 117 games, or 64.1%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

With 807 runs scored last year, New York ranked No. 2 in all of baseball.

The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule