Yankees vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (1-0) against the San Francisco Giants (0-1) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6--0 in favor of the Yankees, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on April 1.
The Yankees will call on Clarke Schmidt against the Giants and Alex Cobb.
Yankees vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Yankees vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 6, Giants -1.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees entered a game as favorites 148 times last season and won 92, or 62.2%, of those games.
- Last season, New York won 75 of its 117 games, or 64.1%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- With 807 runs scored last year, New York ranked No. 2 in all of baseball.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Giants
|W 5-0
|Gerrit Cole vs Logan Webb
|April 1
|Giants
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Alex Cobb
|April 2
|Giants
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Ross Stripling
|April 3
|Phillies
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Taijuan Walker
|April 4
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Matt Strahm
|April 5
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Nola
|April 6
|@ Orioles
|-
|TBA vs TBA
