Aaron Judge -- 3-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Aaron Judge At The Plate (2022)

  • Judge collected 177 hits and a .440 OBP while slugging .686.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked fifth, his on-base percentage ranked first, and he was first in the league in slugging.
  • In 112 of 166 games last year (67.5%) Judge got at least one hit, and in 53 of those contests (31.9%) he picked up two or more.
  • He hit a home run in 31.9% of his games last season (166 in all), leaving the ballpark in 8.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Judge drove in a run in 70 of 166 games last year (42.2%), with more than one RBI in 34 of those contests (20.5%).
  • He came around to score 93 times in 166 games (56.0%) last season, including 40 occasions when he scored more than once (24.1%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 76
.308 AVG .313
.431 OBP .449
.664 SLG .708
43 XBH 47
30 HR 32
60 RBI 71
86/62 K/BB 89/68
7 SB 9
Home Away
85 GP 81
55 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (70.4%)
29 (34.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%)
48 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 45 (55.6%)
26 (30.6%) Games w/1+ HR 27 (33.3%)
35 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (43.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
  • The Giants gave up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stripling makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • The 33-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.01 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over his 32 games, putting together a 10-4 record.
