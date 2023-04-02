After going 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI in his most recent game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Cole Irvin) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He mashed two homers in his last game (going 4-for-5) in his last game against the Orioles.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Adam Duvall At The Plate (2022)

Duvall hit .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

Duvall had a hit in 47 of 86 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He hit a home run in 12.8% of his games last year (11 of 86), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall drove in a run in 30.2% of his games last season (26 of 86), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (10.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

In 28 of 86 games last year (32.6%) he scored a run, and in 10 of those games (11.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 39 .196 AVG .229 .252 OBP .300 .350 SLG .451 10 XBH 19 6 HR 6 18 RBI 18 55/9 K/BB 46/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 45 GP 41 22 (48.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.1%) 13 (28.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (36.6%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%) 12 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)