Alex Verdugo -- 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Orioles.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Verdugo At The Plate (2022)

Verdugo slugged .405 while batting .280.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 28th, his on-base percentage ranked 60th, and he was 83rd in the league in slugging.

Verdugo had a hit in 106 of 152 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 49 of those games.

He hit a home run in 7.2% of his games in 2022 (11 of 152), including 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo drove in a run in 34.9% of his 152 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of them (13). He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He touched home plate in 37.5% of his games last year (57 of 152), with more than one run on 14 occasions (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 74 GP 76 .262 AVG .297 .310 OBP .348 .383 SLG .426 24 XBH 27 5 HR 6 32 RBI 42 43/20 K/BB 43/24 0 SB 1 Home Away 76 GP 76 48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (76.3%) 23 (30.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 26 (34.2%) 29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (36.8%) 5 (6.6%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.9%) 22 (28.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (40.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)