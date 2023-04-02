On Sunday, Anthony Rizzo (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)

Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.

He ranked 116th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB last season.

Rizzo picked up a base hit in 85 of 139 games last season (61.2%), with more than one hit in 25 of them (18.0%).

He homered in 32 games a year ago (out of 139 opportunities, 23.0%), leaving the ballpark in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo drove in a run in 54 games last year out 139 (38.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He scored in 61 of 139 games last year, with multiple runs in 17 of those games.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 58 .222 AVG .225 .358 OBP .328 .492 SLG .465 30 XBH 24 19 HR 13 45 RBI 30 58/42 K/BB 43/22 3 SB 3 Home Away 76 GP 63 48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (58.7%) 12 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 35 (46.1%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%) 18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.2%) 29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (39.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)