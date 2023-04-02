Having taken five in a row on the road, the Boston Bruins play at the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, beginning at 3:30 PM ET.

You can see the Bruins attempt to take down the Blues on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Bruins vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/7/2022 Bruins Blues 3-1 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • The Bruins have conceded 160 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Bruins' 279 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Bruins are 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up only 14 goals (1.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 76 56 45 101 101 48 38.9%
Brad Marchand 67 20 43 63 75 35 38.5%
Patrice Bergeron 74 27 30 57 20 37 60.5%
David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%
Pavel Zacha 76 18 35 53 32 30 43.8%

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues' total of 280 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 28th in the league.
  • The Blues' 245 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 4.3 goals per game (43 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 73 34 34 68 52 49 41.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 59 25 41 66 29 31 33.5%
Robert Thomas 70 17 46 63 40 64 52.9%
Brayden Schenn 76 21 38 59 44 36 46.8%
Justin Faulk 76 10 34 44 55 48 -

