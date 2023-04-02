The Boston Bruins (59-12-5) take a five-game road win streak into a matchup against the St. Louis Blues (35-35-6) on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.

Bruins vs. Blues Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-215) Blues (+185) 6.5

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have compiled a 52-13 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -215 or shorter, Boston has a record of 22-7 (winning 75.9%).

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 68.3% in this contest.

Boston and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 32 of 76 games this season.

Bruins vs. Blues Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 279 (2nd) Goals 245 (13th) 160 (1st) Goals Allowed 280 (28th) 58 (7th) Power Play Goals 45 (20th) 35 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (21st)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Four of Boston's past 10 games went over.

The Bruins have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In the last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 279 this season.

The Bruins are ranked first in NHL action with the fewest goals against, having allowed 160 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

They have a league-leading goal differential of +119 this season.

