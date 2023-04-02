DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Ross Stripling) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)
- LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.
- He ranked 60th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 114th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season.
- LeMahieu reached base via a hit in 78 of 125 games last season (62.4%), including multiple hits in 27.2% of those games (34 of them).
- In 12 of 125 games last year, he hit a long ball (9.6%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 27.2% of his games a year ago (34 of 125), LeMahieu picked up an RBI. In nine of those games (7.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.
- In 39.2% of his 125 games last season, he scored (49 times). He had 22 games with multiple runs in 2022 (17.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|65
|.286
|AVG
|.240
|.393
|OBP
|.326
|.432
|SLG
|.331
|17
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|22
|30/35
|K/BB
|41/32
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|65
|38 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (61.5%)
|18 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (24.6%)
|28 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (32.3%)
|7 (11.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.7%)
|14 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (30.8%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combined to surrender 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Stripling starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 33-year-old righty started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- Over his 32 appearances last season he put together a 10-4 record, had a 3.01 ERA, and a 1.02 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.