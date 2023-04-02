After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Ross Stripling) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)

LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.

He ranked 60th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 114th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season.

LeMahieu reached base via a hit in 78 of 125 games last season (62.4%), including multiple hits in 27.2% of those games (34 of them).

In 12 of 125 games last year, he hit a long ball (9.6%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 27.2% of his games a year ago (34 of 125), LeMahieu picked up an RBI. In nine of those games (7.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.

In 39.2% of his 125 games last season, he scored (49 times). He had 22 games with multiple runs in 2022 (17.6%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 65 .286 AVG .240 .393 OBP .326 .432 SLG .331 17 XBH 13 7 HR 5 24 RBI 22 30/35 K/BB 41/32 2 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 65 38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%) 18 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.6%) 28 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%) 7 (11.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.7%) 14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.8%)

