On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the New York Yankees play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)



Gleyber Torres At The Plate (2022)

  • Torres hit .255 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play last season, he ranked 68th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
  • Torres got a hit in 88 of 149 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 43 of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 21 games a year ago (out of 149 opportunities, 14.1%), leaving the ballpark in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Torres drove in a run in 45 of 149 games last season (30.2%), including 19 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.8%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
  • He came around to score 60 times in 149 games (40.3%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (8.7%).



Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 67
.244 AVG .265
.309 OBP .312
.492 SLG .402
30 XBH 22
17 HR 7
44 RBI 32
71/24 K/BB 58/17
5 SB 5
Home Away
78 GP 71
46 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (59.2%)
20 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (32.4%)
31 (39.7%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (40.8%)
14 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.9%)
26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (26.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combined to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stripling will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • The 33-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Boston Red Sox.
  • In his 32 appearances last season he compiled a 10-4 record, had a 3.01 ERA, and a 1.02 WHIP.
