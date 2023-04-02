Isiah Kiner-Falefa plays his first game of the season when the New York Yankees face off against the San Francisco Giants and Ross Stripling at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate (2022)

Kiner-Falefa hit .263 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 37 walks.

Kiner-Falefa got a hit in 64.2% of his 148 games last season, with more than one hit in 21.6% of them.

In four of 148 games last year, he hit a home run (2.7%). He went deep in 0.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Kiner-Falefa drove in a run in 35 of 148 games last season (23.6%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He crossed the plate in 55 of 148 games last season (37.2%), including scoring more than once in 8.1% of his games (12 times).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 69 .264 AVG .261 .310 OBP .327 .339 SLG .320 14 XBH 10 2 HR 2 27 RBI 21 34/14 K/BB 38/23 9 SB 13 Home Away 75 GP 73 49 (65.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 46 (63.0%) 18 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (19.2%) 28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (37.0%) 2 (2.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (2.7%) 18 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (23.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)