Jose Trevino -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)

Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Trevino reached base via a hit in 57 of 122 games last season (46.7%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (21 of them).

In 10 of 122 games last year, he homered (8.2%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Trevino drove in a run in 32 games last season out 122 (26.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored a run in 31 of his 122 games a year ago (25.4%), with two or more runs scored six times (4.9%).

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 48 .269 AVG .226 .299 OBP .268 .431 SLG .345 12 XBH 12 7 HR 4 25 RBI 18 32/7 K/BB 30/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 58 31 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (44.8%) 11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (17.2%) 18 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.4%) 6 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.9%) 17 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)