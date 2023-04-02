After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Ross Stripling) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)

  • Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 walks.
  • In 83 of 141 games last year (58.9%) Donaldson got at least one hit, and in 22 of those contests (15.6%) he picked up more than one.
  • In 15 of 141 games last year, he homered (10.6%). He went deep in 2.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Donaldson drove in a run in 36 out of 141 games last season (25.5%), with two or more RBIz in 15 of them (10.6%).
  • In 34.0% of his games last season (48 of 141), he scored at least one run, and in eight (5.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 71
.202 AVG .233
.299 OBP .314
.313 SLG .419
15 XBH 28
4 HR 11
24 RBI 38
63/25 K/BB 85/30
0 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 76
36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (61.8%)
8 (12.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.4%)
20 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (36.8%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.5%)
17 (26.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Giants pitchers combined to allow 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Stripling will start for the Giants, his first of the season.
  • The 33-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Boston Red Sox.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.01 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over his 32 games, compiling a 10-4 record.
