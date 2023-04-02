After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Ross Stripling) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)

Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 walks.

In 83 of 141 games last year (58.9%) Donaldson got at least one hit, and in 22 of those contests (15.6%) he picked up more than one.

In 15 of 141 games last year, he homered (10.6%). He went deep in 2.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Donaldson drove in a run in 36 out of 141 games last season (25.5%), with two or more RBIz in 15 of them (10.6%).

In 34.0% of his games last season (48 of 141), he scored at least one run, and in eight (5.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 71 .202 AVG .233 .299 OBP .314 .313 SLG .419 15 XBH 28 4 HR 11 24 RBI 38 63/25 K/BB 85/30 0 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 76 36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (61.8%) 8 (12.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.4%) 20 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (36.8%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.5%) 17 (26.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)