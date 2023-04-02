Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Ross Stripling) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)
- Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 walks.
- In 83 of 141 games last year (58.9%) Donaldson got at least one hit, and in 22 of those contests (15.6%) he picked up more than one.
- In 15 of 141 games last year, he homered (10.6%). He went deep in 2.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Donaldson drove in a run in 36 out of 141 games last season (25.5%), with two or more RBIz in 15 of them (10.6%).
- In 34.0% of his games last season (48 of 141), he scored at least one run, and in eight (5.7%) he scored two or more runs.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|71
|.202
|AVG
|.233
|.299
|OBP
|.314
|.313
|SLG
|.419
|15
|XBH
|28
|4
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|38
|63/25
|K/BB
|85/30
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|76
|36 (55.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (61.8%)
|8 (12.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (18.4%)
|20 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (36.8%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.5%)
|17 (26.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Giants pitchers combined to allow 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the big leagues.
- Stripling will start for the Giants, his first of the season.
- The 33-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Boston Red Sox.
- Last season he finished with a 3.01 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over his 32 games, compiling a 10-4 record.
