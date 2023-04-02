Kyle Higashioka is back in the lineup for the New York Yankees and will face Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate (2022)

Higashioka hit .227 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Higashioka got a hit 39 times last year in 86 games (45.3%), including nine multi-hit games (10.5%).

He went yard in nine of 86 games in 2022 (10.5%), including 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.4% of his games a year ago (21 of 86), Higashioka drove in a run. In seven of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.

He scored in 26.7% of his games last season (23 of 86), with two or more runs on three occasions (3.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 36 GP 40 .212 AVG .240 .257 OBP .271 .404 SLG .376 8 XBH 9 6 HR 4 13 RBI 18 22/6 K/BB 30/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 39 GP 47 15 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (51.1%) 4 (10.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (10.6%) 13 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (21.3%) 5 (12.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.5%) 9 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (25.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)