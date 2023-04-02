Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate (2022)
- Cabrera hit .247 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
- In 51.9% of his 52 games last season, Cabrera had a hit. He also had 10 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (seven of 52), including 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera drove in a run in 12 of 52 games last season (23.1%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (11.5%).
- He scored in 17 of 52 games last season, with multiple runs in six of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.218
|AVG
|.276
|.274
|OBP
|.349
|.410
|SLG
|.447
|7
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|5
|26/6
|K/BB
|18/9
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrendered the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stripling will start for the Giants, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 33-year-old righty started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- In 32 games last season he finished with a 10-4 record and had a 3.01 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.