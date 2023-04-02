Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers -- 3-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rafael Devers At The Plate (2022)
- Devers had 164 hits and a .370 OBP.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball last year, he ranked 16th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Devers picked up at least one hit 105 times last year in 141 games played (74.5%), including multiple hits on 44 occasions (31.2%).
- In 25 of 141 games last year, he hit a long ball (17.7%). He went deep in 4.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 52 of 141 games last year (36.9%), Devers picked up an RBI, and 24 of those games (17.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in seven contests.
- He scored in 64 of 141 games last year (45.4%), including 17 multi-run games (12.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|75
|.323
|AVG
|.272
|.399
|OBP
|.344
|.543
|SLG
|.502
|33
|XBH
|37
|11
|HR
|16
|42
|RBI
|46
|41/29
|K/BB
|73/32
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|75
|48 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|57 (76.0%)
|23 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (28.0%)
|28 (42.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (48.0%)
|9 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|16 (21.3%)
|24 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (37.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Irvin will start for the Orioles, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old southpaw started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Angels.
- His 4.03 ERA ranked 36th, 1.160 WHIP ranked 26th, and 6.4 K/9 ranked 43rd among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.