Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Reese McGuire (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Reese McGuire At The Plate (2022)
- McGuire hit .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
- McGuire got a hit in 57.3% of his 89 games last year, with at least two hits in 13.5% of those contests.
- He hit a long ball in three of 89 games in 2022 (3.4%), including 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McGuire drove in a run in 19 of 89 games last season (21.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- In 23 of 89 games last year (25.8%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.265
|AVG
|.273
|.318
|OBP
|.297
|.350
|SLG
|.386
|7
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|11
|26/8
|K/BB
|30/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|21 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (68.2%)
|7 (15.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (11.4%)
|6 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (38.6%)
|1 (2.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.5%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (20.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
- Irvin makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 29-year-old southpaw started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- Last season he ranked 36th in ERA (4.03), 26th in WHIP (1.160), and 43rd in K/9 (6.4) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
