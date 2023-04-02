On Sunday, Reese McGuire (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Reese McGuire At The Plate (2022)

  • McGuire hit .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • McGuire got a hit in 57.3% of his 89 games last year, with at least two hits in 13.5% of those contests.
  • He hit a long ball in three of 89 games in 2022 (3.4%), including 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • McGuire drove in a run in 19 of 89 games last season (21.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • In 23 of 89 games last year (25.8%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 41
.265 AVG .273
.318 OBP .297
.350 SLG .386
7 XBH 11
1 HR 2
11 RBI 11
26/8 K/BB 30/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
45 GP 44
21 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (68.2%)
7 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.4%)
6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%)
1 (2.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%)
10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
  • Irvin makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 29-year-old southpaw started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
  • Last season he ranked 36th in ERA (4.03), 26th in WHIP (1.160), and 43rd in K/9 (6.4) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.