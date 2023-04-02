After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Cole Irvin) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate (2022)

  • Refsnyder hit .307 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Refsnyder got a hit in 56.1% of his 57 games last season, with more than one hit in 17.5% of those contests.
  • He homered in 10.5% of his games last year (six of 57), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Refsnyder drove in a run in 28.1% of his 57 games last season, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of those contests (three). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 33.3% of his 57 games last season, he scored a run (19 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.5%).

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 29
.370 AVG .236
.404 OBP .364
.556 SLG .417
7 XBH 9
4 HR 2
12 RBI 9
20/4 K/BB 26/11
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 32
18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (25.0%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
  • Irvin takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 29-year-old southpaw started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
  • He ranked 36th in ERA (4.03), 26th in WHIP (1.160), and 43rd in K/9 (6.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
