Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Triston Casas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Triston Casas At The Plate (2022)
- Casas hit .197 with a double, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Last season, Casas had at least one hit in 12 of 27 games (44.4%), including two or more hits twice.
- He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 27 opportunities, 18.5%), going deep in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.
- In 25.9% of his games a season ago (seven of 27), Casas plated a run. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
- He scored in eight of 27 games last year (29.6%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|.257
|AVG
|.146
|.409
|OBP
|.314
|.457
|SLG
|.366
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|6
|7/9
|K/BB
|16/10
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Irvin makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- The 29-year-old lefty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
- He ranked 36th in ERA (4.03), 26th in WHIP (1.160), and 43rd in K/9 (6.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.