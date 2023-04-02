How to Watch the Yankees vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants will play on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:35 PM ET. Ross Stripling will start for San Francisco, aiming to shut down Anthony Rizzo and company.
Yankees vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The New York Yankees hit a league-leading 254 home runs last season, averaging 1.6 per game.
- Last year the Yankees' .426 slugging percentage was fourth-best in the majors.
- New York went 38-18 over the 56 games last season when it drew five or more walks.
- San Francisco scored 716 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 11th in MLB.
- Last year the Yankees' .324 on-base percentage was fifth-best in the majors.
- New York struck out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.
- New York's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.31 last year, third-best in baseball.
- The Yankees had a combined WHIP of just 1.119 as a pitching staff, which was the third-best in baseball last season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jhony Brito makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Giants
|W 5-0
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Logan Webb
|4/1/2023
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Alex Cobb
|4/2/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Ross Stripling
|4/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Taijuan Walker
|4/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|-
|Matt Strahm
|4/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|-
|Aaron Nola
|4/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Dean Kremer
|4/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Cole Irvin
