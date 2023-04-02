Wilmer Flores will lead the way for the San Francisco Giants (1-1) on Sunday, April 2, when they battle the New York Yankees (1-1) in an early-season matchup at Yankee Stadium at 1:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +120 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jhony Brito - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ross Stripling - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees entered a game as favorites 148 times last season and won 92, or 62.2%, of those games.

The Yankees had a record of 74-41, a 64.3% win rate, when they were favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees hit 136 home runs at home last season (1.7 per game).

New York had a .439 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

The Giants were chosen as underdogs in 59 games last year and walked away with the win 18 times (30.5%) in those games.

Last season, the Giants came away with a win nine times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

San Francisco averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing away from home last season (97 total in road outings).

The Giants slugged .387 with 2.9 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Yankees vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+115) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL East +130 - 1st

