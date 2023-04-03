The New York Yankees and Aaron Hicks, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Hicks? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Aaron Hicks At The Plate (2022)

Hicks hit .216 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 65 walks.

Hicks picked up a hit in 41.7% of his games last season (55 of 132), with at least two hits in 25 of those contests (18.9%).

He homered in eight games a year ago (out of 132 opportunities, 6.1%), going deep in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Hicks drove in a run in 18.9% of his 132 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.8% of those games (nine). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He scored in 43 of 132 games last year (32.6%), including 11 multi-run games (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 66 .164 AVG .256 .303 OBP .358 .230 SLG .374 5 XBH 14 3 HR 5 16 RBI 24 56/31 K/BB 53/34 4 SB 6 Home Away 60 GP 72 20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (48.6%) 6 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%) 17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (36.1%) 3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.9%) 9 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)