Aaron Judge -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Aaron Judge At The Plate (2022)

Judge put up 177 hits and a .440 OBP while slugging .686.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge picked up a hit in 67.5% of his games last year (112 of 166), with multiple hits in 53 of those contests (31.9%).

He hit a home run in 31.9% of his games in 2022 (53 of 166), including 8.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.2% of his games a season ago (70 of 166), Judge drove in a run. In 34 of those games (20.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in 21 contests.

He scored a run in 93 of 166 games last season, with multiple runs in 40 of those games.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 76 .308 AVG .313 .431 OBP .449 .664 SLG .708 43 XBH 47 30 HR 32 60 RBI 71 86/62 K/BB 89/68 7 SB 9 Home Away 85 GP 81 55 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (70.4%) 29 (34.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%) 48 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 45 (55.6%) 26 (30.6%) Games w/1+ HR 27 (33.3%) 35 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (43.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)